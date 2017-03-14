Posted 

Lady Rebels accept bid to WNIT

UNLV guard Dakota Gonzalez (12) shoots against Fresno State during the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier calls out a defensive play during the Rebels home matchup with the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday, March 3, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier calls a defensive play during the Rebels home matchup with Air Force on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV head coach Kathy Olivier, right, and assistant coach Caitlin Collier direct their team during the Rebels home matchup with Air Force on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Cox Pavilion, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

By ADAM HILL
There is still more basketball to be played for the UNLV Lady Rebels. Kathy Olivier’s team has accepted a bid in the 64-team Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The matchups and dates will be announced later Monday.

UNLV, which had its hopes for an NCAA tournament berth end with a 53-51 loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament semifinals Wednesday, is one of the three conference teams in the field. Colorado State and Wyoming also have accepted invitations.

The Lady Rebels finished the season 22-10, third in the Mountain West standings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

