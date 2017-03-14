Lady Rebels accept bid to WNIT

There is still more basketball to be played for the UNLV Lady Rebels. Kathy Olivier’s team has accepted a bid in the 64-team Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The matchups and dates will be announced later Monday.

UNLV, which had its hopes for an NCAA tournament berth end with a 53-51 loss to Fresno State in the Mountain West women’s basketball tournament semifinals Wednesday, is one of the three conference teams in the field. Colorado State and Wyoming also have accepted invitations.

The Lady Rebels finished the season 22-10, third in the Mountain West standings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

