The lower level of T-Mobile Arena for UNLV’s basketball game top-ranked Duke on Dec. 10 has sold out.

Tickets, priced at $25 each, remain for the upper bowl. They can be purchased at UNLVDuke.com.

This will be the first meeting since the Blue Devils beat then-No. 1 UNLV in the 1991 national semifinals. The Rebels defeated Duke the season before for their only national championship.

