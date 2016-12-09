UNLV-Duke players to watch for Saturday’s game

Five players to watch when the UNLV basketball team plays Duke at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena:

1. Amile Jefferson, senior forward, Duke.: He averages a double-double (15.6 points, 10.3 rebounds) and has posted three 15-15 games this season. Jefferson is surrounded by talent, so he is one of at least three players who could be the Blue Devils’ player to watch.

2. Luke Kennard, sophomore guard, Duke: He has made the most of increased playing time over last season, getting an average of nine more minutes. Kennard leads the Blue Devils with 20.4 points per game, and also averages 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

3. Grayson Allen, junior guard, Duke: The Blue Devils are so loaded, that Allen is a national Player of the Year candidate, but hasn’t even been best Duke’s best player. His scoring average has dropped 5.7 points to 15.9, but is still a dangerous player. But a toe injury kept him out of Saturday’s game against Maine, and he scored dropped to points on Tuesday against Florida in New York.

4. Jalen Poyser, sophomore guard, UNLV: Poyser leads the Rebels with 17.5 points, a number he will have to at least hit against the Blue Devils. But he has to do more than score. Poyser also must take care of the ball and keep Duke from getting a lot of easy baskets.

5. Jayson Tatum, freshman forward, Duke: A foot injury kept the 2016 Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year out the first six games. He then finished with 10 points and eight rebounds against Maine and totaled 22 points and eight rebounds against the Gators. Tatum is showing the potential of a lottery pick.

