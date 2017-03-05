Posted Updated 

UNLV ends regular season with loss to Fresno State

web1_rebelsweb_8105120.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the hoop against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 72-59. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011023z_1_mtzed35bhxbne_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
Fresno State Bulldogs forward Bryson Williams (11) holds onto a rebound against the UNLV Rebels in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011030z_1_mtzed35bhxinf_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jalen Poyser (5) drives to the hoop against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011121z_1_mtzed35bhyxnl_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) dribbles the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011130z_1_mtzed35bhz6nm_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
Fresno State Bulldogs center Terrell Carter II (34) reacts after the Bulldogs made a basket against the UNLV Rebels in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011145z_1_mtzed35bhzlno_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) loses control of the ball after being fouled by Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jaron Hopkins (1) in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011156z_1_mtzed35bhzwnp_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) attempts to drive past Fresno State Bulldogs guard Johnny McWililams (10) in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011205z_1_mtzed35bi05nq_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
Fresno State Bulldogs center Terrell Carter II (34) spins towards the hoop next to UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011215z_1_mtzed35bi0fnr_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
Fresno State Bulldogs guard Deshon Taylor (21) points towards an official following a timeout against the UNLV Rebels in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011224z_1_mtzed35bi0ons_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
Fresno State Bulldogs forward Paul Watson (3) is called for an offensive foul while attempting a shot next to UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011234z_1_mtzed35bi0ynt_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
Fresno State Bulldogs forward Cullen Russo (13) attempts a shot next to UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011245z_1_mtzed35bi19nu_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
UNLV Rebels forward Cheickna Dembele (11) attempts a shot next to Fresno State Bulldogs forward Paul Watson (3) in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011253z_1_mtzed35bi1hnw_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) looks for room to pass next to Fresno State Bulldogs forward Bryson Williams (11) and guard Deshon Taylor (21) in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t011316z_1_mtzed35bi24nz_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
Fresno State Bulldogs forward Bryson Williams (11) spins towards the hoop next to UNLV Rebels forward Christian Jones (20) in the first half at the Save Mart Center. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

web1_2017-03-05t023612z_1_mtzed35blwcu4_rtrfipp_800_bkc-unlv-fresno_st_8105120.jpg
Fresno State Bulldogs guard Jaron Hopkins (1) makes a three point basket over UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) in the second half at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 72-59. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

FRESNO, Calif. — UNLV kept chipping away Saturday, but the hole the Rebels dug with two massive cold stretches proved to be too deep.

The 72-59 loss to Fresno State at Save Mart Center ended the Rebels’ regular season, and their chances of putting together much of a postseason aren’t promising.

UNLV (11-20, 4-14 MW) goes into the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center as the 11th seed, finishing last in league play for the first time in program history. The Rebels will play the loser of Saturday night’s San Diego State-New Mexico game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

To have a chance, the Rebels better play far better than they did against Fresno State (19-11, 11-7). UNLV shot only 35.8 percent, going 7:35 between field goals in the first half and making only one basket through the first 9:10 of the second half.

Somehow, UNLV hung around and even cut the Fresno State lead to nine points with two minutes left.

Kris Clyburn was one of the Rebels who shot well, making 6 of 9 to finish with 18 points. He also had 12 rebounds. Jovan Mooring added 12 points.

Deshon Taylor scored 19 points to lead four Bulldogs into double figures.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

