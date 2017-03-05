UNLV ends regular season with loss to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. — UNLV kept chipping away Saturday, but the hole the Rebels dug with two massive cold stretches proved to be too deep.

The 72-59 loss to Fresno State at Save Mart Center ended the Rebels’ regular season, and their chances of putting together much of a postseason aren’t promising.

UNLV (11-20, 4-14 MW) goes into the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center as the 11th seed, finishing last in league play for the first time in program history. The Rebels will play the loser of Saturday night’s San Diego State-New Mexico game at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

To have a chance, the Rebels better play far better than they did against Fresno State (19-11, 11-7). UNLV shot only 35.8 percent, going 7:35 between field goals in the first half and making only one basket through the first 9:10 of the second half.

Somehow, UNLV hung around and even cut the Fresno State lead to nine points with two minutes left.

Kris Clyburn was one of the Rebels who shot well, making 6 of 9 to finish with 18 points. He also had 12 rebounds. Jovan Mooring added 12 points.

Deshon Taylor scored 19 points to lead four Bulldogs into double figures.

