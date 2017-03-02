UNLV ends skid with 66-59 win over Utah State — PHOTOS

It was Senior Night at the Thomas & Mack Center, and the three on UNLV’s team played with energy all game and put the Rebels in position to end their losing streak.

But it was junior Jovan Mooring, who struggled throughout with his shot, who delivered Wednesday’s big blow, a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to put the Rebels ahead by five points.

They went on to beat Utah State 66-59 and end a school-tying record nine-game losing streak.

UNLV (11-19, 4-13 Mountain West) moved back into a tie with Air Force (11-19, 4-13) for last place in the conference.

The Rebels won by holding Utah State (13-16, 7-11) without field goal over the final 8:11.

Before the game, UNLV said goodbye to seniors Tyrell Green, Christian Jones and Uche Ofoegbu, and those players combined for 46 points. Green (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Jones (16 and 12) had double-doubles.

UNLV clung to a 60-59 lead when Mooring hit a free throw with 1:23 left and the key 3-pointer in the final minute. He finished with 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting. The 3-pointer was his only make of four tries.

Four Utah State players reached double figures, led by Jalen Moore’s 14 points.

