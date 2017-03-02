UNLV ends skid with 66-59 win over Utah State — PHOTOS

Posted Updated 

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer after a three-pointer was scored by UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots to score a three-pointer during the final moments of basketball game against Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) blocks a shot from Utah State forward Norbert Janicek (15) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) is fouled by Utah State guard Koby McEwen (1) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) drives past a Utah State player during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives against Utah State guard Koby McEwen (1) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) looks to shoot against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up for a shot as Utah State forward Alexis Dargenton (11) defends during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) shoots against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) looks to chase down a loose ball against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a basketball game against Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mascots Lil' Reb, left, and Hey Reb! look on during a basketball game between UNLV and Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV players are introduced before playing Utah State in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) and Utah State forward Alexis Dargenton (11) fight for a rebound during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebel Girls perform during a basketball game against Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) shoots over Utah State forward Alexis Dargenton (11) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) drives against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. UNLV won 66-59, ending their nine-game losing streak. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) shots against Utah State forward Jalen Moore (14) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) looks to shoot against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) goes up for a shot against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebel Girls perform during a basketball game against Utah State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) goes up to the basket against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Uche Ofoegbu (2) drives to the basket as Utah State forward Jalen Moore (14) defends during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) waits for a clean shot as Utah State players Shane Rector (0), Quinn Taylor (10) and Koby McEwen (1) defend during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) fights for a rebound against Utah State forward Quinn Taylor (10) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV forward Tyrell Green (3) drives against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It was Senior Night at the Thomas & Mack Center, and the three on UNLV’s team played with energy all game and put the Rebels in position to end their losing streak.

But it was junior Jovan Mooring, who struggled throughout with his shot, who delivered Wednesday’s big blow, a 3-pointer with 33 seconds left to put the Rebels ahead by five points.

They went on to beat Utah State 66-59 and end a school-tying record nine-game losing streak.

UNLV (11-19, 4-13 Mountain West) moved back into a tie with Air Force (11-19, 4-13) for last place in the conference.

The Rebels won by holding Utah State (13-16, 7-11) without field goal over the final 8:11.

Before the game, UNLV said goodbye to seniors Tyrell Green, Christian Jones and Uche Ofoegbu, and those players combined for 46 points. Green (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Jones (16 and 12) had double-doubles.

UNLV clung to a 60-59 lead when Mooring hit a free throw with 1:23 left and the key 3-pointer in the final minute. He finished with 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting. The 3-pointer was his only make of four tries.

Four Utah State players reached double figures, led by Jalen Moore’s 14 points.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 