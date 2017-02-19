UNLV falls in 77-64 loss to San Diego State

SAN DIEGO — When UNLV began wh at it became a storied basketb all program in 1958, it didn’t go so well, with the Rebels l osing their first nine games.

They wouldn’t know such misery again until now, with Sunday’ s 77-64 loss to San Diego Stat e at Viejas Arena extending th e Rebels’ skid to seven games and setting a school record fo r most defeats in a season.

UNLV (10-17, 3-11 Mountain Wes t) had lost 16 games in a seas on twice, in 1994-95 and 1995- 96. It also is the longest UN LV losing streak since that 19 58-59 season in which the Rebe ls went 5-13.

Next up is a battle to stay ou t of last season. The Rebels v isit Air Force at 6 p.m. PST W ednesday, and both cellar dwel lers have identical overall an d conference records.

The Rebels, however, didn’t ma ke life easy for San Diego Sta te (16-10, 8-6). UNLV, which t railed by as many as 17 points , even got to within six on Jo van Mooring’s off-balance 3- pointer with 4:42 left. But th en the Aztecs’ Trey Kell knock ed down a step-back 19-footer as the shot clock was winding down to extend the lead back t o eight points.

UNLV never seriously threatene d again.

Mooring led the Rebels with 26 points, and Uche Ofoegbu had 13. Malik Pope lead San Diego State with 17 points, and Jere my Hemsley and Matt Shrigley e ach scored 16.