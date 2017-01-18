UNLV falls to San Diego State, 64-51

The weakest San Diego State basketball team in many seasons went to the Thomas & Mack Center and didn’t play well.

And beat UNLV by double digits.

The Aztecs slowly pulled away in the second half of Tuesday’s game, finally emerging with a 64-51 victory.

For a UNLV team (9-10, 2-4 Mountain West) hoping to build on its 71-66 upset victory at New Mexico a week earlier, the Rebels had their opportunities against the Aztecs (11-7, 3-3), but failed to capitalize.

This was the Aztecs’ first road victory of the season, having lost the first five road games.

UNLV point guard Jovan Mooring was in foul trouble all night. He fouled out with 6:21 left, finishing with 10 points and with four turnovers to one assist.

Jalen Poyser led the Rebels with 11 points, and three other players each had 10. UNLV made just 35.7 percent of its shots.

Not that San Diego State sizzled. The Aztecs shots just 41.5 percent, and leading scorer Jeremy Hemsley had just four points, 12 below his average.

Trey Kell led the Aztecs with 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, and his personal seven-point run turned a two-point lead into a 51-42 advantage for San Diego State with 8:11 left.

