UNLV falls to San Jose State on the road, 76-72

SAN JOSE, Calif. — UNLV built a 12-point lead early in the second half, but then went ice cold as San Jose State found its shooting touch.

The Spartans rallied and then held off the Rebels to win 76-72 on Saturday at The Event Center.

It was the second tough loss this week for the Rebels (10-12, 3-6 Mountain West), who also were defeated 66-65 on Wednesday at Wyoming. Both basketball games were marked by missed easy shots for UNLV.

San Jose State (10-10, 3-6) ended a seven-game losing streak to UNLV.

The Rebels went ahead 42-30 early in the second half, but then struggled in shooting 30.8 percent for the half and 35.6 percent overall. San Jose State heated up at that time, and wound up making 57.1 percent of its shots in the second half, including going 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

Brandon Clarke, who is having an all-conference type of season, totaled 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Spartans. Ryan Welage added 19 points.

Jovan Mooring led the Rebels with 17 points, and had the chance to make take the tying shot. But he was fouled with eight seconds left, and was forced to take two free throws with UNLV down three points. He made one of the foul shots, and Jaycee Hillsman iced the game on the other end with two free throws for the final margin.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.