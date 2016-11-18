UNLV guard Kris Clyburn’s status uncertain with hip injury

UNLV sophomore guard Kris Clyburn took a knee to his hip in Wednesday’s basketball game against UC Riverside, and his status for Saturday is unknown.

The Rebels play Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“It just happened, so we’ll see in (Friday’s) practice,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said.

Clyburn played 21 minutes in the 74-62 victory over Riverside, making 2 of 8 shots and scoring four points. He also had three rebounds and three assists. Through two games this season, Clyburn is averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

If he doesn’t start against Fullerton, junior Jovan Mooring probably will take his place in the lineup, with sophomore Jalen Poyser and senior Uche Ofoegbu the other guards.

