Posted Updated 

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_016-copy_8034785.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket against San Diego State guard Trey Kell (3) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_001_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots against San Diego State guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_002_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) shoots over San Diego State during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_003_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) throws a pass as San Diego State center Valentine Izundu (45) defends during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_004_8034785.jpg
UNLV fans react as the team begins to trail San Diego State in the final moments of the second half during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_005_8034785.jpg
UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies reacts during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_006_8034785.jpg
San Diego State center Valentine Izundu (45) blocks a shot from UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_007_8034785.jpg
San Diego State players react while playing UNLV during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_008_8034785.jpg
San Diego State guard Jeremy Hemsley (42) goes to the basket over UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_009_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes to the basket over San Diego State during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_010_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) and UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) react while playing San Diego State during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_011_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots over San Diego State guard Dakarai Allen (4) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_012_8034785.jpg
UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) dunks against San Diego State during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_013_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn (1) gets a rebound while surrounded by San Diego State players during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_014_8034785.jpg
UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) goes to the basket against San Diego State during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_015_8034785.jpg
San Diego State guard Dakarai Allen (4) looks to block a shot from UNLV guard Kris Clyburn (1) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_016_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives to the basket against San Diego State guard Trey Kell (3) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_017_8034785.jpg
UNLV forward Troy Baxter Jr. (31) attempts to keep the ball in during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game against San Diego State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_018_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots over San Diego State guard D'Erryl Williams (11) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_019_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) goes to the basket over San Diego State during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_020_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives past San Diego State guard Dakarai Allen (4) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_021_8034785.jpg
UNLV players react as the team leads over San Diego State during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_022_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes up for a shot as San Diego State guard Trey Kell (3) defends during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_023_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jalen Poyser (5) drives to the basket against San Diego State center Valentine Izundu (45) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_024_8034785.jpg
UNLV forward Troy Baxter Jr. (31) shoots over San Diego State during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_025_8034785.jpg
San Diego State forward Zylan Cheatham (14) goes in for a dunk against UNLV during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_026_8034785.jpg
San Diego State forward Malik Pope (21) and UNLV forward Cheickna Dembele (11) fight for a rebound during a Mountain West Conference basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_027_8034785.jpg
San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher reacts as his team plays UNLV during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_028_8034785.jpg
UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes to the basket between San Diego State forward Zylan Cheatham (14) and guard Dakarai Allen (4) during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_029_8034785.jpg
San Diego State forward Malik Pope (21) dunks against UNLV during a Mountain West Conference basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV knocked out of Mountain West tournament by San Diego State, 62-52 — PHOTOS

web1_bkc-unlv_030817cs_030_8034785.jpg
UNLV forward Christian Jones (20) drives against San Diego State during a Mountain West Conference tournament basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

San Diego State couldn’t even make layups, and UNLV was rolling to a sure victory, up 21 points not even two minutes into the second half.

Then it all fell apart for the Rebels, just like their basketball season quickly went south in Mountain West play.

The Aztecs capitalized with a stunning 62-52 overtime victory in a Wednesday first-round conference tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“We got lucky that we were able to come back,” San Diego State coach Steve Fisher said. “Rarely do you come back from as big a deficit as we had because usually you’re playing so bad, so poorly, that you don’t have the toughness to come back.”

Sixth-seeded San Diego State (18-13), which outscored the Rebels 12-2 in the extra period, next plays No. 3 Boise State (19-10) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 11 UNLV (11-21) ended the season losing for the 11th time in 12 games, and this one was the most excruciating. The Rebels led 32-14 at halftime and by as much as 37-16 just 1:38 into the second half.

San Diego State then went on a 25-3 run to go ahead 41-40 to spark the largest recorded second-half comeback in Aztecs history.

“I thought the pressure of (San Diego State’s) press turned the tide,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said.

 

This was an Aztecs team that showed almost no signs of life until then. They made just 4 of 27 shots in the first half, missing all seven 3-point attempts.

San Diego State then went from making 14.8 percent of its shots to 42.3 percent in the second half, while UNLV’s percentages slipped from 38.7 to 22.7.

“We missed a couple of shots in the second half that we were making in the first half,” UNLV point guard Jovan Mooring said. “I think a lot of it had to do with them making shots. We weren’t getting the stops we were getting in the first half.”

Mooring fouled out with 5:10 left, costing the Rebels their most dependable scorer. He finished with 18 points, 15 coming in the first half in which he single-handedly outscored the Aztecs.

Menzies made the decision to keep Mooring on the court when he picked up his fourth foul with 10:59 remaining. San Diego State was in the midst of its game-changing run at that point.

“I felt like I really needed to keep him on the floor,” Menzies said. “He knew that he had to stay on the floor. I told him, ‘I want you to play (defense). You have to make sure you show your hands.’ So it was really one of those deals where you’ve got to make a decision, and he was playing so well.”

UNLV’s other top scorer, forward Christian Jones, looked gassed down the stretch. He finished with 16 points, but missed four of six free throws in the final 4:45. One of those misses occurred with 10.1 seconds and the chance to put the Rebels in front.

Jones didn’t blame fatigue, saying, “It was more of a mental thing than anything. I was just missing free throws, basically.”

So ends the first season under Menzies, the 21 losses five worse than the previous UNLV record. He went into a nearly impossible situation, trying to build a depleted roster in short order while playing a brutal schedule.

One season is over. An important offseason begins.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 