UNLV opens against Aztecs in Mountain West men’s tournament

Host UNLV opens play in the four-day Mountain West men’s basketball tournament Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels, seeded 11th, face No. 6 seed San Diego State at 4 p.m. In the day’s earlier first-round games, No. 8 Utah State plays No. 9 San Jose State at 11 a.m., and No. 7 Wyoming takes on No. 10 Air Force at 1:30 p.m.

Top-seeded UNR, which won its first Mountain West regular-season title, opens Thursday’s quarterfinals at noon against the winner of Utah State and San Jose State.

Thursday’s other games pit No. 4 Fresno State against No. 5 New Mexico at 2:30 p.m., No. 2 Colorado State against the winner of Wyoming and Air Force at 6 p.m., and No. 3 Boise State against the winner of San Diego State and UNLV at 8:30 p.m.

The semifinals are slated for 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday, with the championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.