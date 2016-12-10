Posted Updated 

UNLV Rebels fall to Duke at T-Mobile Arena, 94-45

Duke's Luke Kennard (5) drives past UNLV's Dwayne Morgan (15) during the Rebels home matchup with the Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV's Tyrell Green (3) warms up before the start of the Rebels home matchup with the Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV's Jalen Poyser (5) shoots over Duke's Luke Kennard (5) and Marques Bolden (20) during the Rebels home matchup with the Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Duke's Luke Kennard (5) drives past UNLV's Dwayne Morgan (15) during the Rebels home matchup with the Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Duke's Grayson Allen (3) dunks over UNLV's Dwayne Morgan (15) during the Rebels home matchup with the Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Duke's head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls a play during the Blue Devils matchup with UNLV at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV's head coach Marvin Menzies directs his team during the Rebels home matchup with the Blue Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Steven Gull directs traffic outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the UNLV Duke game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Steven Gull directs traffic outside T-Mobile Arena before the start of the UNLV Duke game on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV played its usual pregame promotional video before the Rebels’ starting lineup was announced, but this time sprinkled in highlights of the program’s victory in the 1990 national championship.

The Rebels are seen dominating Duke in that video.

After what happened Saturday, that seems like a lifetime ago, with the fifth-ranked Blue Devils crushing UNLV 94-45 before an announced sellout crowd of 19,107 in the first college basketball game in T-Mobile Arena.

Duke (10-1), which was a 24-point favorite beat the Rebels (5-4) in just about every way. The Blue Devils, who shot 59 percent, were led by Grayson Allen’s 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting. Luke Kennard added 16 points, and four Blue Devils scored in double figure.

Bishop Gorman High School graduate Chase Jeter started for Duke and finished with two points and three rebounds in 15 minutes.

Jalen Poyser was the only Rebel in double figures, scoring 16 points.

UNLV, which has lost back-to-back for the first time this season, next play Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

 