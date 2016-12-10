UNLV Rebels fall to Duke at T-Mobile Arena, 94-45

UNLV played its usual pregame promotional video before the Rebels’ starting lineup was announced, but this time sprinkled in highlights of the program’s victory in the 1990 national championship.

The Rebels are seen dominating Duke in that video.

After what happened Saturday, that seems like a lifetime ago, with the fifth-ranked Blue Devils crushing UNLV 94-45 before an announced sellout crowd of 19,107 in the first college basketball game in T-Mobile Arena.

Duke (10-1), which was a 24-point favorite beat the Rebels (5-4) in just about every way. The Blue Devils, who shot 59 percent, were led by Grayson Allen’s 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting. Luke Kennard added 16 points, and four Blue Devils scored in double figure.

Bishop Gorman High School graduate Chase Jeter started for Duke and finished with two points and three rebounds in 15 minutes.

Jalen Poyser was the only Rebel in double figures, scoring 16 points.

UNLV, which has lost back-to-back for the first time this season, next play Incarnate Word at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

