UNLV Rebels go big with commitment from 6-11 forward

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV quickly added to its recruiting class with its second commitment in three days.

Chiekh Mbacke Diong, a 6-foot 11-inch forward from Melbourne’s Florida Air Academy, tweeted Friday he had committed to play basketball for the Rebels.

“Thank god to my parents, flying star and #Flaprephoops,” Diong tweeted. “Thanks to all the schools that have recruited me. Commit to #UNLV.”

Florida Air Academy athletic director Joe Burley said Louisville and Connecticut recruited Diong, but Cardinals coach Rick Pitino wanted him for the 2018 class. The final decision came down to UNLV, Pittsburgh and Purdue.

“He’s a terrific athlete,” Burley said. “His rebounding and shot blocking are elite and transfer right away to Division I. His offensive game is developing, but he has a high basketball IQ. He’s capable of shooting the 3, but around the rim, he is outstanding.”

He is the fourth member of the Rebels’ class. They have three scholarships to give, but player turnover is expected. The Rebels also gained a commitment from 6-6 forward Tervell Beck on Wednesday.

