UNLV Rebels hope to get healthier as they prepare for Duke

UNLV’s preseason and early season has been marked by injuries and illnesses, but basketball coach Marvin Menzies hopes that’s about to change.

Though Christian Jones is out several weeks because of a foot injury, fellow forward Cheickna Dembele returned to action Saturday at Arizona State from his own hurt foot and will receive increased playing time in the coming weeks.

Guard Uche Ofoegbu also got back after a one-game absence from an illness, and guard Kris Clyburn played against the Sun Devils even though he was sick.

Now with fifth-ranked Duke coming to town to play the Rebels at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, Menzies is hopeful of being able to put in more quality work than they were able to leading up to the 97-73 loss to the Sun Devils.

“We’re going to have ratchet it up a little in terms of five-on-five in practice because they didn’t have a lot of (repetitions) in that,” Menzies said. “I think that showed (Saturday). We’re trying to save guys to be healthy.”

UNLV needs all the healthy bodies it can get against Duke, a team that when healthy is the nation’s best.

And now the Blue Devils are getting healthier, with five-star forwards Jayson Tatum and Marques Bolden making their season debuts in Saturday’s 94-55 rout of Maine.

UNLV faces as much a mental as physical challenge given what happened over the weekend. Menzies said it was important for the players to realize the commitment it takes to succeed at this level, strongly making that point to them in the locker room after Saturday’s game.

“Sometimes we’ve got to simplify things,” Menzies said. “Maybe we as a coaching staff have to tweak some things to the talent that we have. We’ve got to figure that out. We’ll go back and review all of this. I’ve got a great staff, and I’ve great family setting right now. They’re embarrassed by the way that they played, and so that’s good. Now we’ve got to fix it.”

Some teams would prefer to get back on the court as quickly as they can following such a defeat, but forward Tyrell Green said being forced to wait a week was good given UNLV’s physical state.

“We have a couple of guys with the flu and just banged up,” Green said. “So this week will be a good preparation for us. I feel like we’re going to be ready, though. I mean we are going to be ready. We’re going to be better. We’re going to show better. We know we’re better than this.”

Menzies said he expected Ofoegbu and Clyburn to be healthy for the game against Duke, and that Dembele’s minutes could double from the five he received against Arizona State with the number increasing from there to maybe 20 or 25 by Mountain West play.

“Our bodies need (this week) physically and mentally now, too,” Menzies said. “We’ve got to get healthy, we’ve got to get healthy.”

