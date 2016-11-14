UNLV to retire Eddie Owens’ jersey number at Wednesday game

UNLV will retire Eddie Owens’ No. 11 jersey at halftime of its basketball game against UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Owens is the school’s all-time leading scorer, having totaled 2,221 points from 1973 to 1977 before the 3-point rule was put into effect. He also still holds the Rebels’ career record for field goals made with 913.

Owens also played on the Rebels’ first Final Four team, known as the “Hardway Eight,” in the 1976-77 season.

His is the ninth UNLV men’s basketball jersey to be retired.

Owens was inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

