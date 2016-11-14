Posted 

UNLV to retire Eddie Owens’ jersey number at Wednesday game

University of Nevada, Las Vegas player Eddie Owens, left and University of North Carolina at Charlotte's Chad Kinch, right, are close as Kinch, tries to move the ball past Owens. Play was during NCAA basketball action for National Third place in Atlanta Monday. March 28, 1977. (File/AP)

Wins the West University of Nevada, Las Vegas Eddie Owens cuts down the net after winning the NCAA West title by beating Idaho State 107-90 Saturday in Provo, Utah, March 19, 1977. Eddie Owens tied with his teammate Robert Smith for the MVP award. Holding Owens are teammates (l to r) Reggie Theus (23), Glen Gondrezick (25) and Larry Moffett (42). (File/AP)

The UNLV men's basketball team warms up before a game against New Mexico Highlands at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @miranda_alam

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV will retire Eddie Owens’ No. 11 jersey at halftime of its basketball game against UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Owens is the school’s all-time leading scorer, having totaled 2,221 points from 1973 to 1977 before the 3-point rule was put into effect. He also still holds the Rebels’ career record for field goals made with 913.

Owens also played on the Rebels’ first Final Four team, known as the “Hardway Eight,” in the 1976-77 season.

His is the ninth UNLV men’s basketball jersey to be retired.

Owens was inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.

