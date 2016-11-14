UNLV to retire Eddie Owens’ jersey number at Wednesday game

UNLV will retire Eddie Owens’ No. 11 jersey at halftime of its basketball game against UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Owens is the school’s all-time leading scorer, having totaled 2,221 points from 1973 to 1977 before the 3-point rule was put into effect. He also still holds the Rebels’ career record for field goals made with 913.
#UNLVmbb NEWS: Runnin' Rebels To Retire Eddie Owens' Jersey On Wednesday Night https://t.co/AWz8cmyeFbpic.twitter.com/xoQk1tNTCk— UNLV Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) November 14, 2016
Owens also played on the Rebels’ first Final Four team, known as the “Hardway Eight,” in the 1976-77 season.
His is the ninth UNLV men’s basketball jersey to be retired.
Owens was inducted into the UNLV Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012.
