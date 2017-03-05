UNLV’s Mooring named third-team All-MW by media

UNLV junior guard Jovan Mooring was named third-team All-Mountain West by the media.

He averaged 15.1 points in conference play and 12.4 overall. No other Rebel was honored.

Colorado State picked up two major awards, with senior guard Gian Clavell named Player of the Year and Larry Eustachy Coach of the Year. Mountain West champion UNR also received two major honors, with senior guard Marcus Marshall picking up Newcomer of the Year and sophomore forward Cameron Oliver the Defensive Player of the Year.

Also, Utah State guard Koby McEwen was named Freshman of the Year and Wyoming sophomore guard Justin James was chosen Sixth Man of the Year.

