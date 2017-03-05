Posted 

UNLV’s Mooring named third-team All-MW by media

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives against Utah State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By MARK ANDERSON
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV junior guard Jovan Mooring was named third-team All-Mountain West by the media.

He averaged 15.1 points in conference play and 12.4 overall. No other Rebel was honored.

Colorado State picked up two major awards, with senior guard Gian Clavell named Player of the Year and Larry Eustachy Coach of the Year. Mountain West champion UNR also received two major honors, with senior guard Marcus Marshall picking up Newcomer of the Year and sophomore forward Cameron Oliver the Defensive Player of the Year.

Also, Utah State guard Koby McEwen was named Freshman of the Year and Wyoming sophomore guard Justin James was chosen Sixth Man of the Year.

Media All-Mountain West team

First Team

Gian Clavell, Colorado State, Sr.; Marcus Marshall, Nevada, Sr.; Emmanuel Omogbo, Colorado State, Sr.; Brandon Clarke, San Jose State, So.; Cameron Oliver, Nevada, So.

Second Team

Chandler Hutchinson, Boise State, Jr.; Elijah Brown, New Mexico, Sr.; Jordan Caroline, Nevada, So.; Jalen Moore, Utah State, Sr.; Deshon Taylor, Fresno State, So.

Third Team

D.J. Fenner, Nevada, Sr.; Koby McEwen, Utah State, Fr.; Trey Kell, San Diego State, Jr.; Jaron Hopkins, Fresno State, Jr.; Jovan Mooring, UNLV, Jr.

Honorable mention: Hayden Graham, Air Force; Prentiss Nixon, Colorado State; Dakarai Allen, San Diego State; Zylan Cheatham, San Diego State; Paris Austin, Boise State; Hayden Dalton, Wyoming; Justin James, Wyoming; Tim Williams, New Mexico;

Player of the Year: Gian Clavell, Colorado State

Coach of the Year: Larry Eustachy, Colorado State

Newcomer of the Year: Marcus Marshall, Nevada

Freshman of the Year: Koby McEwen, Utah State

Defensive Player of the Year: Cameron Oliver, Nevada

Sixth Man of the Year: Justin James, Wyoming

 