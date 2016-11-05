UNLV’s thoughts on its victory over New Mexico Highlands

Quotes from UNLV’s 92-66 exhibition basketball victory over New Mexico Highlands on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“I’m obviously excited about the way we’re scoring the ball. That was good. We got a little careless there at times. The miscues that we had, I thought still to have only 13 turnovers with that reckless abandon at times is still not bad. We got on stretches there where we really take care of the ball, and I’m excited about that. We still had too many ‘me’ shots. We ended up with 14 assists, but there were still a lot of opportunities where I saw a guy could’ve made an extra pass. It’s going to be a process.”

“New Mexico Highlands is probably a little better than they showed tonight. I thought we did a pretty good job on them defensively. We got our hands on a lot of balls. We got a lot of deflections.”

“We didn’t do too well on the rebounding side (outrebounded 53-46). To give up 53 rebounds and 23 offensive rebounds is obviously the glaring thing to look at. A little easier to swallow in this type of game, but still some really good film for these guys to see. I call them rim runners. The shot goes up, and they’re just running to the rim instead of making the contact with guys. Again, correctable errors. It’s something we drill them on and get them a little more aggressive about the physicality part of the game.”

Forward Christian Jones

“We’re not to our full potential (inside) yet. We’re still a little smaller. I think interior work is more of a team thing, getting everybody on the same page.”

“Playing the post is not something that’s new to me, so I’m used to it. Really, it’s knowing what you’ve got to do as far as rebounding and helping the team out. Being the post guy, I see more of the court than the guards do, so I’ve got to take pride in that.”

“I think we’re improving game by game. That’s what we needed going into our first actual game, so everything in practiced carried over to the games. It’s all preparation for the real thing.”

Guard Jovan Mooring

On getting ready to play his first Division I game on Friday against South Alabama: “I’m very excited. It’s going to be a big transition from junior college to Division I, but the coaches have been on me helping me make the transition.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.