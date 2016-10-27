UNLV’s Troy Baxter ready to contribute

Because he signed late, Troy Baxter Jr. missed out on the team bonding during the August trip to the Bahamas.

And then he got off to a little bit of a late start in preseason practices, missing about a week because of a left ankle injury.

But, Baxter said, he didn’t feel like the lost time cost him much as he prepares for the UNLV basketball season.

“On the sideline, I watched everything and what everybody was doing, so I wasn’t behind,” Baxter said.

UNLV, which plays an exhibition against Dakota Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center, needs Baxter to be up to speed. At 6 feet 8 inches, the freshman from Tallahassee, Florida, gives the Rebels much-needed help in the frontcourt.

Cheickna Dembele, a 6-11 freshman forward, appears to be out until at least the Nov. 11 season opener against South Alabama with an injured right heel. Playing the post for now is 6-7 senior Christian Jones, and the Rebels likely are to use a lot of four-guard sets.

Where Baxter fits into the lineup is an ongoing evaluation.

“He’s probably more a four or three (forward) than he is a five (center),” coach Marvin Menzies said. “I don’t see him playing inside at five. Defensively, what can he guard? So that’s probably the position he’s going to play. If you can’t guard a five, it’s unlikely that you’ll play the five.

“And then when you look at the kid’s skill set, the ability to shoot the ball a little bit, what are (the opponents) in? Are they in zone? I think a lot depends on what they are doing that determines what position he plays.”

Baxter originally signed with South Florida, but received his release after the NCAA opened an investigation into academic fraud at the school, resulting in the resignation of assistant coach Oliver Antigua. Whether Baxter has any direct connection to the investigation is uncertain, but last week he was academically cleared by the NCAA.

“I didn’t want to leave the state,” Baxter said. “I didn’t want to go far away, but it’s something I had to do that was best for me.”

After deciding to leave South Florida, Baxter received plenty of interest from other schools such as UCLA and Arizona State. He was a four-star recruit who was ranked No. 90 by ESPN.com.

Baxter said his relationship with Menzies prompted him to choose the Rebels.

“I can relate to him,” Baxter said. “He didn’t promise me the moon and the stars, playing time, stuff like that. He just wanted me to come in and work hard, and pretty much that’s what did it for me.”

By the time Baxter committed to the Rebels on Sept. 1, UNLV already had gone through 10 days of practices in early August and then played three exhibitions in the Bahamas.

Then when UNLV’s preseason practices began Sept. 30, Baxter had to wait until his ankle healed.

And now he’s ready to contribute.

“I like the guys,” Baxter said. “They’re all different, but together we can really do something special.”

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2914. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.