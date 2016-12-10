Posted 

UNLV women’s basketball team balanced in win at Pepperdine

UNLV women’s basketball team balanced in win at Pepperdine

web1_bkw-unlvboise_031015sm_002_7566264.jpgBuy Photo
UNLV guard Nikki Wheatley, left, shown in March, had 13 points and 10 rebounds Friday in the Lady Rebels' 68-61 road win over Pepperdine. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nikki Wheatley and Dakota Gonzalez each had a double-double to help UNLV to a 68-61 victory over Pepperdine in a nonconference women’s basketball game Friday in Malibu, California.

Wheatley had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Gonzalez 10 points and 14 rebounds. Katie Powell had 17 points to pace five double-figure scorers for the Lady Rebels (7-1), who held a 51-33 edge in rebounds.

Brooke Johnson had 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for UNLV, which led 35-32 at halftime and 51-45 after three quarters.

Yasmine Robinson-Bacote scored 16 points and Allie Green 13 to lead the Waves (0-9).

 