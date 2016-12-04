UNLV women’s basketball team pulls away late, tops Idaho in Hawaii

Dakota Gonzalez had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead UNLV to a 73-61 win over Idaho at the Maui Wahine Classic women’s basketball tournament Saturday in Maui, Hawaii.

Brooke Johnson had 18 points and Paris Strawther 13 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Rebels (6-1), who pulled away late after leading 35-33 at halftime and 54-53 after three quarters.

Geraldine McCorkell had 14 points and Brooke Reilly 12 points and seven rebounds for the Vandals (2-5), who were outrebounded 48-27 in their fifth straight loss.