What the UNLV Rebels said after the loss at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO — What the UNLV basketball team said following its 77-64 loss Sunday at San Diego State:

COACH MARVIN MENZIES

“It sounds like a broken record, but we came ready to play. We just keep shooting ourselves in the foot with missing easy buckets and just getting right there and getting close. But this is a better team than us, and they beat us twice, handily both times. Last time we played them, it was a fight the first half, and this game was a fight in the second half.”

“They keep showing me flashes where I say, ‘Hey, man, I still believe.’ I might be crazy, but I still think that if they can bring it for 40 minutes collectively, then we can play with anybody. Until we do it, though, it’s just a dream right now.”

“We tried to do some things with pressure on the ball. We tried to take (guard Trey) Kell out of this game (six points). We did that, but he problem is then they have someone else who steps up like (forward Matt) Shrigley or (guard Jeremy) Hemsley (16 points each).”

GUARD JOVAN MOORING

“The game should’ve never gotten to that point (of a big deficit). In the first half, we lost our shooter too many times. (The Aztecs) made some shots that killed us in the first half.”

