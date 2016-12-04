What the UNLV Rebels said after their loss at Arizona State

What the UNLV basketball team said following its 97-73 loss at Arizona State on Saturday:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“They need to understand what it takes to be good and how much the investment requires to be a really disciplined player for 40 minutes. It takes a lot of hard work. It takes more than the 20 hours (NCAA weekly limit) I can give them. Some of them are doing that, and others are going to have to figure it out.”

“It’s one game. Tough loss. You have to give Arizona State credit. They shot the lights out. We’ll get there. It’s going to be a process.”

“I still think we have a lot of talent, and they have to believe they’re talented. They have to believe that they can play better basketball.”

Forward Tyrell Green

“In the second half, we said we were going to switch everything and push up on them and ball pressure. They realized it and they started attacking us, and we got ticky-tack fouls. It is what it is. We have to go back now and just practice and get better. That’s all we can do now. We can’t dwell on the loss. It’s over. We just have to get better and stay confident and stay together.”

