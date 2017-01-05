What the UNLV Rebels said after their loss to Boise State

What the UNLV basketball team said after its 77-59 loss to Boise State on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“I don’t know what verdict the games will be, but we’ll definitely play much more tenacious than we did tonight, and we’ll make sure of that. We’ve got to get back with the staff and talk with some of these individual players, too, because it seemed as if they were a step slow. It was like they were trying to be faster, they were trying to get to the right place, but Boise State was very, very good.”

“Our guys were dropping their heads, and there wasn’t a lot of fight in the timeouts. It’s when you need those guys.”

“We didn’t do either side of the ball well. We were very off beat, we were out of sync. I saw steps (previously). I saw us making some progress, and then it was weird. It was very, very strange. I felt helpless.”

“I’ve got to sit with some guys on film and ask why they’re not doing the little things that we’ve been preaching about forever. I want them to be honest so I can try to resolve some of the issues on these technical things.”

Guard Jovan Mooring

“They jumped out on us early. They made some shots, and the type of team they are, once they make some shots, the basket gets bigger and it becomes a long day for the defense. It going to the point where we were scrambling … and we weren’t able to recover.”

Forward Tyrell Green

“We started the game off terrible, and that started the whole game for them the rest of the way. We couldn’t get enough stops. We have to look back on the film, and we have to get better because we’re going to a crazy environment (at Utah State) on Saturday.”

