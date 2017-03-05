What the UNLV Rebels said after their loss at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. — What the UNLV basketball team said following its 72-59 loss to Fresno State on Saturday at Save Mart Center:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“They’re not doing it (paying attention to details) consistently, which is not really doing it. If you’re not doing it consistently, that’s the frustrating thing because you have guys that collectively if they are playing together, playing tough, playing with the mentality of toughness, then they’re pretty good. Against Utah State (on Wednesday), they were reminded of what good basketball looks like defensively. That leads to good offense sometimes. We got some offense tonight that was based off of defense.”

“I think the guys will be ready to go on Wednesday (against San Diego State in the Mountain West tournament), and I’m glad I’m glad we got the win a few days ago so that they could have a sense of belief in themselves, especially at home, when they bring the right mentality.”

“The tough thing tonight is you just lost your last game of the regular season. I don’t think the standings are as much of … for me, I want to win the next game, so whoever we play, you’ve got to beat them.”

Guard Kris Clyburn

“We haven’t had a real full 40 (minutes). If we get a full 40-minute game, I feel like we’ll tough to beat.”

“We’re really better than that (being in last place in the conference), but we shoot ourselves in the foot a lot — missed free throws, not knocking down open shots. Once that all starts to fall, we’ll be good.”

Forward Troy Baxter Jr.

“Man, I’ve been waiting to get in the game, but these past couple of weeks, I’ve been dealing with a (foot) injury. Thankfully, Coach has been with me so I could take a couple of days off so I could be recovered and ready to play.”

