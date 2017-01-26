What the UNLV Rebels said after their loss at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — What the UNLV basketball team said following its 66-65 loss at Wyoming on Wednesday:

Coach Marvin Menzies

“It was good to see the guys fight back (from down 18 points at halftime). Having fight is something we always talk about. We showed that. It’s just frustrating that you can’t get over the top. They threw the first punch. We threw the second. They got the decision. It’s just a matter of them being really good at home, making shots. They did that the first half, and we missed a lot of easy shots.”

“You’ve got to get guys to execute better. We’ve got to be more disciplined. You can’t call a play in a timeout and guys just go out with a lot of confidence (and don’t execute it). That works every once in a while. It works against Air Force. Guys wanted me to give JoJo (Jovan Mooring) credit and tell him how great he was because he played a great game (30 points Saturday against Air Force). That’s not my job. My job’s to get him better, so I’ll keep doing my job to keep getting him better.”

“I was impressed with Zion (Morgan) and Ben (Coupet Jr.) coming in. To me, that was the story line. Those guys got us back in the game with their intensity and their fight and willingness to execute, and they did a good job.”

Guard Jovan Mooring

“We were in zone (in the first half), and they were picking us apart. In the second half, I think when we went to man, we dug in, and that’s what led to the stops. We started grinding them out, grinding them out and got back in the game.”

“We knew in the first half we weren’t playing hard enough. Too many missed assignments. We knew those were things we could clean up, and we made the change from zone to man and that’s what got us back in the game. We also started to make shots.”

