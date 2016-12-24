X-rays, MRI negative on Troy Baxter’s knee

The X-rays and MRI on the knee of UNLV forward Troy Baxter Jr. were negative, and he has a contusion.

His status, however, for Wednesday’s 8 p.m. PST game at Colorado State is uncertain. That is the Mountain West opener for both teams.

Baxter fell hard in the Rebels’ 71-53 loss to No.3 Kansas on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center. He appeared to injure his right knee, but was not limping when he walked into the locker room.

The freshman has played in all 13 games, and is averaging 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

