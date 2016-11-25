5 things to watch in Saturday’s UNLV-UNR game

Five things to look for when UNLV’s football team (4-7, 3-4) plays UNR (4-7, 2-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium:

1. Seniors

The Rebels will honor 16 departing players (15 seniors and junior Henri Jussila) before Saturday’s Senior Day season finale. Nine of them are starters: center Will Kreitler, wide receiver Andrew Price (converted tight end), fullback Marc Philippi, cornerback Torry McTyer, safeties Troy Hawthorne and Kenny Keys, linebackers Tau Lotulelei and Ryan McAleenan and defensive end Iggy Porchia.

2. If Palandech can complete some passes

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech has clearly improved as a passer since last season, completing 40 of 73 passes (54.8 percent) for five touchdowns and only one interception in the Rebels’ last three games. However, the fleet-footed junior (261 yards rushing, four touchdowns) is throwing to a an injury-depleted receiving corps featuring five freshmen — including backup quarterback Dalton Sneed — who have a combined 25 career catches. UNR is fifth in the country in pass defense, allowing only 161.8 yards per game.

3. If Price is right at receiver

To bolster the receiving corps, the 6-foot-6-inch Price will make his first career start at wideout in his final game for UNLV. He’s had good chemistry with Palandech, catching a touchdown pass from him in each of the last three games, including a career-long 45-yarder in the 42-25 loss to Boise State. Price has seven catches for 110 yards and three scores in the past three games after compiling nine catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns in his first eight outings this season.

4. If the Rebels can ground Wolf Pack quarterback Ty Gangi.

Since replacing senior starter Tyler Stewart in the first quarter against Wyoming on Oct. 22, the sophomore has thrown for 1,004 yards in four games, with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Gangi also has run for two scores, including a game-winning 6-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal with five seconds left in UNR’s 38-37 win over Utah State on Nov. 19. UNLV has struggled to defend the deep ball all season and is 85th in the country in passing yards alowed (247.7 ypg).

5. Turnovers

UNR is fifth in the nation in forced fumbles, with 15, and has recovered 10 of them, tying it with UNLV for most in the Mountain West and 24th in the country. The Nevada schools also are two of the best in the country at protecting the football, with the Wolf Pack tied for first in the nation in fumbles lost, with two, and the Rebels tied for fourth in the nation with three. The rivals rank near the bottom of the country in interceptions, with UNLV tied for 111th with five and UNR tied for 120th with four.

