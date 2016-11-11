5 things to watch in Saturday’s UNLV-Wyoming game

Five things to look for when UNLV’s football team (3-6, 2-3 Mountain West) plays Wyoming (7-2, 5-0) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium:

1. If the Rebels can launch a passing attack

UNLV has lost three starting wide receivers to season-ending injuries and is on its third starting quarterback this season in junior Kurt Palandech, which helps explain why it has the third-worst completion percentage in the country at 45.2 (99 of 219). Palandech, who has a 48.6 career completion percentage (85 of 175) for the Rebels, showed some promise in leading a comeback from a 30-10 deficit in a 30-24 loss at San Jose State, hooking up with Devonte Boyd for a 64-yard completion. Wyoming is in the bottom five in the nation in passing yards allowed (303 per game) but is 11th in the country in interceptions, with 13.

2. If UNLV can defend the deep ball

The Rebels are 92nd in the nation in passing yards allowed (253.6 pg) and have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air while coming up with only three interceptions, which is tied for last in the country. UNLV’s secondary has been beaten deep on a consistent basis this season and will surely be tested by Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown seven touchdown passes his last two times out in wins over Boise State and Utah State. Wyoming is 14th in the nation in yards per completion (14.41).

3. Turnovers

Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said the team’s turnover margin (plus six) is one of the main reasons for the Cowboys’ turnaround from 2-10 last season to 7-2 this year. Wyoming is 23rd in the country in turnover margin, with 19 gained (13 interceptions, six fumble recoveries) and 13 lost (five fumbles, eight interceptions). The Cowboys are tied for 17th in turnovers gained. UNLV is tied for 74th in turnover margin, at minus one, losing 11 (two fumbles, nine interceptions) while gaining 10 (seven fumble recoveries, three interceptions).

4. If the Rebels defense can get off the field

UNLV is 90th in the nation in third-down conversion defense, allowing opponents to convert 42.1 percent of the time (59 of 140). Wyoming has thrived on third down, converting 44.4 percent of the time (56 of 126), which is tied for 35th in the country. The Cowboys also are tied for 25th in the country in fourth-down conversion percentage (62.5), converting 5 of 8. The Rebels are 100th in fourth-down conversion defense, allowing 11 conversions in 18 attempts (61.1 percent).

5. Stats and milestones

Rebels running back Charles Williams (601 yards) needs 24 yards to set a school record for most rushing yards in a season by a freshman (James Wofford, 624, 1997).

Boyd needs 13 receiving yards to pass Henry Bailey (2,515) into fifth place on UNLV’s career list, 56 yards to pass Damon Williams (2,558) into fourth and 102 to pass Earvin Johnson (2,604) into third.

Senior linebacker Tau Lotulelei leads the Mountain West and is tied for 12th in the nation in tackles for loss (13) and senior cornerback Torry McTyer is tied for fifth in the nation in passes defended per game (1.5).

