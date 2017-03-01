All eyes on quarterback battle to open UNLV spring practice

Armani Rogers has thrown the pigskin around at Rebel Park before.

But now it really counts. He’s not just the 6-foot-5-inch newcomer spectators point at and say, “Wait until next year.”

Next year has arrived and Rogers is in the mix to be the starting quarterback for UNLV in the fall.

The three-man quarterback race between seniors Kurt Palandech, Johnny Stanton and redshirt freshman Rogers will be the most scrutinized position battle during the 15 spring practices, and one that could be decided by April 1 for the spring showcase.

UNLV’s first practice session is at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Rebel Park, and will be on a Monday-Wednesday-Friday rotation for the next month. All practices are open to the public.

“We feel we can come out of the spring and have a starter named,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said about the quarterback battle. “It could change, but I have my mind set on having a starter by the spring game.”

Stanton started four games under center for the Rebels in 2016, and Palandech received three games. Dalton Sneed, who transferred in December, started five games.

The quarterback shuffle was due to a mix of injuries and poor performances in the passing game.

That’s where Rogers comes in. The prized recruit from the 2016 class is the odds on favorite to win the job, and hopefully provide stability at a position that has hindered Sanchez since he took over two years ago.

“(Rogers) 100 percent benefited from that one year of sitting out,” Sanchez said. “He traveled to every game, he signaled stuff in, saw the way we talked to our quarterbacks and the competitive situations that we were in. It was his first course into Division 1 football.

“We have high expectations for Armani as we do for the other guys. We have brought in guys for our type of style. Dual-threat quarterbacks who can make plays. When it comes to arm strength and stuff like that, Armani has a little bit of an edge.”

Sanchez doesn’t plan on pressing the brakes to start his third season at UNLV. The former Bishop Gorman High School coach said he has a strong idea who his starters will be on both sides of the ball with a few more question marks on defense.

Along with quarterback, here are three other positions to pay attention to for the spring season:

OFFENSIVE LINE A STRENGTH

The Rebels have been shorthanded and undersized at offensive line since Sanchez took over.

That might not be the case for 2017, according to Sanchez.

“We would have taken anybody out of the student section the first year,” Sanchez said. “We have depth and competition. Jobs can be won and lost in the trenches. Our No. 2s are up there with the ones. That position has turned into a positive.”

Sanchez has already named his starting unit for the spring. Nathan Jacobson (right tackle), Justin Polu (right guard), Sid Acosta (center), Jaron Caldwell (left guard) and Kyle Saxelid (left tackle).

WIDE RECEIVERS RECOVERING

Wide receiver was supposed to be an area of strength last season, but it turned out to be an injury-plagued year for the position.

Darren Woods Jr., who missed most of the 2016 season with a knee injury, has been cleared by doctors to return, but won’t participate in the spring practices.

Kendal Keys missed all of his junior season with a meniscus tear in his right knee in August. Keys is 100 percent healthy and won’t be restricted during practices.

Devonte Boyd, who broke his arm in November, will be a limited participant for the spring.

“We’re starting to get healthy,” Sanchez said. “Everyone else is ready to go. This is a talented group that could help the quarterbacks.”

Sanchez expects Mekhi Stevenson and Brandon Presley to be big parts of the offense.

PATCHING UP SECONDARY

Sanchez admits the secondary was an issue last season, especially when it came to covering long passes.

The Rebels have two scholarships left, and those spots could be filled by graduate transfers to assist the secondary. according to Sanchez. For now, Sanchez expects Robert Jackson and Darius Mouton to improve at cornerback.

“That group will be alright,” Sanchez said. “Coach David Lockwood has them in the right direction.”

Dalton Baker, Javin White and Demitrious Gibbs are in the mix for safety spots.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0492. Follow @gmanzano24 on Twitter.