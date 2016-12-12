California tight end commits to UNLV

UNLV added its ninth verbal commit to its 2017 football recruiting class Sunday when two-star tight end Noah Bean committed following his official visit to the school.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pounder from Grace Brethren High in Simi Valley, Calif., had 40 catches for 840 yards and 15 touchdowns this season after compliling 40 catches for 1,034 yards and 18 touchdowns his junior year.

Bean joins a class that also features Bishop Gorman linebacker Farrell Hester, Desert Pines quarterback Mackell Grayson, safety Devin Lloyd (Otay Ranch High, Chula Vista, Calif.), running back Tariq Hollandsworth (Sacramento, Calif.), fullback/tight end Jamaal Neal (South Gate, Los Angeles), tackle Ashton Morgan (Pleasant Valley, Chico, Calif.), cornerback Johnny Balderas (Liberty, Bakersfield, Calif.) and linebacker Jacob Rominger (Highland Community College, Kansas).