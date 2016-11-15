Devonte Boyd, UNLV didn’t know of broken arm until after Wyoming win

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said Tuesday that the team and Devonte Boyd didn’t know the wide receiver had broken his arm until after Saturday’s 69-66 triple-overtime win over Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Boyd appeared to suffer the injury in the final minute of the third quarter but returned to the game on the Rebels’ next possession and made a key 17-yard catch in the second overtime. The junior was blocking downfield on a 16-yard run by David Greene when the Rebels running back collided with Boyd from behind.

Sanchez said the gutsy Boyd was in tears after the game when X-rays revealed a season-ending fracture.

To help compensate for the loss of Boyd, the Rebels’ fourth starting receiver to suffer a season-ending injury this season, backup quarterback Dalton Sneed will play wideout in Friday’s game at Boise State.

Sanchez said Sneed, a speedy redshirt freshman, volunteered to play wide receiver Sunday and he practiced at the position Tuesday.