Explosive wide receiver from Georgia commits to UNLV

Drew Tejchman piled up 19 college offers before getting the right one.

Tejchman announced his verbal commitment to UNLV on Friday, less than 24 hours after the Rebels became the 20th program to give an offer to the wide receiver from Kennesaw, Georgia.

“I am very honored and blessed to be announcing that I will be committing to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas!! #GoRebels,” Tejchman posted on Twitter.

Tejchman, who played at North Cobb High, said his relationship with new running backs coach DeAndre Smith was a big reason why he quickly committed to the Rebels. Smith tried recruiting Tejchman to Purdue before taking the job at UNLV last month.

“I talked to coach Smith a few times when he was at Purdue and I already looked into UNLV before they called, so when I got the offer I was excited,” Tejchman said. “I was comfortable with coach Smith and it was always my dream to play on the West Coast. I’m excited to get there.”

The 6-foot Tejchman is known for his explosive speed at wide receiver and said he also wants to be a punt returner at UNLV.

“Coach (Tony) Sanchez is very fired up about the program and I can’t wait to get down there next week to see the campus,” said Tejchman, who’s a fan of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Tejchman is the second three-star recruit to join the Rebels this week. Offensive lineman Daniel Schoene verbally committed to UNLV on Thursday. Both players can’t officially sign until Feb. 1.

UNLV’s addition of Tejchman to the 2017 recruiting class eases the sting of losing Jaelon Darden, a three-star wide receiver who decommitted last month.

The Rebels are still in play for Newbury Park High wide receiver Chris Brooks, who has narrowed his list down to San Diego State, Washington State and UNLV.

