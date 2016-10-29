Here’s how you can watch UNLV at San Jose State tonight

UNLV returns to the field tonight to face the San Jose State Spartans on the road.

The Rebels (3-5) are coming off a 42-23 loss at home to Colorado State and look to keep their bowl game hopes alive with a win over the Spartans. San Jose State (2-6) enter tonight’s matchup also on a Week 8 loss, 42-3, to San Diego State.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch:

Place: Spartan Stadium, San Jose, California

Time: 7:30 p.m. PDT

TV: CBS Sports (Cox 333, DirecTV 221, CenturyLink 643)

Online:CBSSports.com live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM

