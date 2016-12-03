Kenny Sanchez might leave Bishop Gorman for proposed UNLV assistant job

Bishop Gorman football coach Kenny Sanchez could have coached his last game at the school in Saturday’s 84-8 win over Liberty in the Class 4A state championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Sanchez could join older brother Tony Sanchez’s staff at UNLV in the coming months but it won’t be as the Rebels cornerbacks coach — the team’s only current opening that’s expected to be filled soon by former Arizona cornerbacks coach David Lockwood, a UNLV source confirmed.

Rather, Kenny would be the leading candidate to join the staff if the NCAA passes legislation, as expected, to allow teams to add a 10th assistant next season.

The legislation will be discussed at the coaches’ convention in January in Nashville, Tennessee, but might not be finalized until summer.

Kenny has twice declined offers to join Tony’s staff at UNLV but he said Saturday he’d consider making the jump to the collegiate level and taking the Rebels job — believed to be as a defensive coach — should it come to fruition.

“I think anyone who has a job would always consider their options if presented to them and see if it’s right for their family, if it’s the best thing to do for them,” he said. “Anyone’s going to listen to other job offers.”

Kenny, who is 30-0 since replacing Tony as Gaels coach in 2015, has accomplished just about everything he can at the high school level after guiding Gorman (15-0) to its 54th consecutive victory, eighth straight state title and probable third consecutive mythical national championship.

The Gaels defensive coordinator under Tony from 2009 to 2014, Kenny helped build Gorman into a national prep power as it went 85-5 and won six straight state titles and its first national championship. Kenny, who also coached under Tony at California High School, said he misses coaching with his brother.

“Yeah, always,” he said. “I coached with him for a decade. I love him. He’s my older brother. We had a lot of great times together. We wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for him.”

Tony Sanchez declined comment.

Basking in the afterglow of Gorman’s third consecutive perfect season, Kenny Sanchez said he was still focused on his current job.

“All I know is right now I’m the head football coach at Bishop Gorman,” Kenny said. “I have no job offers. The only thing I can do right now is either keep my job or go to the unemployment office.

“I love this school. I love these kids. I love being here. I love my job. I’m very blessed to have it. As far as I know, I’m just going to take a little time off and get back in the weight room with these kids in January.”

Lockwood will replace Rebels cornerbacks coach J.D. Williams, who along with UNLV running backs coach Jamie Christian left the team to join the staff at Fresno State, where they both played.

Lockwood coached defensive backs this season for his son’s high school team in Middletown, Delaware — which lost its state title game Saturday — following four years as Arizona’s cornerbacks coach (2012 to 2015) and four years as West Virginia’s cornerbacks coach (2008 to 2011).

A three-time All Big East defensive back for the Mountaineers under coach Rich Rodriguez, Lockwood was defensive backs coach at West Virginia in 2000 and Notre Dame’s cornerbacks coach in 2001.

He was Minnesota’s defensive backs coach from 2002 to 2004 and its defensive coordinator in 2005 and 2006. He then coached defensive backs at Kentucky for one season before returning to his alma mater.

UNLV finished 81st in the country this season in passing yards allowed (243.2 per game) and gave up 23 touchdown passes while coming up with only five interceptions, which tied for 116th in the nation.

The Rebels will hire former Purdue running backs coach DeAndre Smith to replace Christian. It will be Smith’s second stint with the team after coaching UNLV’s running backs in 2009.

Tony Sanchez declined comment on the coaching changes.

