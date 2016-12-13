Quarterback Dalton Sneed to transfer from UNLV

Posted Updated 

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

UNLV redshirt freshman quarterback Dalton Sneed is leaving the program and plans to transfer to another school, he announced Tuesday morning on Twitter.

“The last year and a half of my life that I have spent here are unforgettable,” Sneed posted. “Decisions in life aren’t easy, and this has been by far one of the hardest ones in my life. I have to do what is best for me and that is why I have decided I will be transferring out of UNLV.”

Sneed started five games at quarterback for the Rebels this season, completing 39 of 88 passes (44.3 percent) for 632 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions and guidiing the team to wins over Fresno State and Hawaii before giving way to Kurt Palandech for the final three games.

Sneed also rushed for 348 yards and a 91-yard touchdown run against Fresno State in his first collegiate start that was the longest offensive play from scrimmage in UNLV and Sam Boyd Stadium history.

An excellent athlete, the 6-footer from Scottsdale, Arizona, volunteered to play wide receiver to help the team’s injury-depleted corps down the stretch and had one catch for 10 yards.

Had Sneed stayed, he likely would’ve been moved to a position other than quarterback, where he holds Arizona high school career records for passing yards (8,377) and touchdown passes (87).

True freshman quarterback Armani Rogers is expected to make his debut for UNLV next season and the team also returns junior signal callers Palandech and Johnny Stanton, with Desert Pines High quarterback Marckell Grayson a verbal commit to the 2017 recruiting class.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was given to represent this organization as a student-athlete, and I wish nothing but success for my coaches and teammates in the years to come,” Sneed posted. “To the city of Las Vegas, to the friends I have made and the people I have met along the way, and the memories I made that will last a lifetime. Thank you for it all.”

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

 