RJ Picks: UNLV at Boise State

UNLV is on the road against Boise State tonight.

Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. and the Rebels are 29-point underdogs.

We’ve made our picks below.

Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.

Prediction: Boise St 44, UNLV 17. The Broncos are 0-5 ATS on the blue turf this season. Rebels will miss top wideout Devonte Boyd #RJpicks — Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) November 18, 2016

Prediction: Boise State 44, UNLV 27. Hard to handicap these injury-depleted Rebels but running game should keep them in this one. #RJpicks — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) November 18, 2016

Prediction: Boise St 48, UNLV 20. Rebels can't hang with Boise's offensive firepower esp. with depleted wr corps #RJpicks — Brett Steidler (@bsteid) November 18, 2016

Prediction: Boise St 51, UNLV 24. The Rebels usually turn in a stinker after coming off a high. UNLV finds a way to at least cover #RJpicks — Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) November 18, 2016

Prediction: Boise St 48, UNLV 23 Friday night lights & National TV for the Rebels. Not a bad parlay. But, a very tough spot here... #RJPicks — Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) November 17, 2016

Youmans record: 4-4Dewey record: 2-7Bradley record: 3-4Steidler record: 1-7-1Manzano record: 4-3Fratto record: 6-3RJ Picks overall record: 24-32-1