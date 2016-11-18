RJ Picks: UNLV at Boise State

UNLV is on the road against Boise State tonight.
Kickoff is at 6:00 p.m. and the Rebels are 29-point underdogs.
We’ve made our picks below.
Do you have a prediction? Leave it in the comments or tweet at us using #RJpicks.
Youmans record: 4-4
Prediction: Boise St 44, UNLV 17. The Broncos are 0-5 ATS on the blue turf this season. Rebels will miss top wideout Devonte Boyd #RJpicks— Matt Youmans (@mattyoumans247) November 18, 2016
Dewey record: 2-7
Prediction: Boise State 44, UNLV 27. Hard to handicap these injury-depleted Rebels but running game should keep them in this one. #RJpicks— Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) November 18, 2016
Bradley record: 3-4
My pick for #RJpicks: @unlvfootball will beat the 29 1/2 spread but still lose big time: @BroncoSportsFB 53, @unlvfootball 33. @MountainWest— Bill Bradley (@billbradleyLV) November 18, 2016
Steidler record: 1-7-1
Prediction: Boise St 48, UNLV 20. Rebels can't hang with Boise's offensive firepower esp. with depleted wr corps #RJpicks— Brett Steidler (@bsteid) November 18, 2016
Manzano record: 4-3
Prediction: Boise St 51, UNLV 24. The Rebels usually turn in a stinker after coming off a high. UNLV finds a way to at least cover #RJpicks— Gilbert Manzano (@gmanzano24) November 18, 2016
Fratto record: 6-3
Prediction: Boise St 48, UNLV 23 Friday night lights & National TV for the Rebels. Not a bad parlay. But, a very tough spot here... #RJPicks— Bernie Fratto (@BernieFratto) November 17, 2016
RJ Picks overall record: 24-32-1