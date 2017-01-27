Tony Sanchez, UNLV agree to 3-year extension

UNLV is sticking with Tony Sanchez for the long haul.

Sanchez agreed to a three-year extension to remain the head coach of the UNLV football team through the 2021 season, the university announced Friday.

Sanchez’s original four-year contract was set to expire after the 2018 season. University leaders and Sanchez are still working on finalizing the terms of the agreement.

“I knew very well how tough of a job this would be, and was told that by a lot of people, and it really was,” Sanchez said to the Review-Journal. “We have gotten better with the academic issues we once had and we’re more competitive on the field and more consistent. Now I’m happy I get the opportunity to finish what I started.”

Sanchez, who signed his deal in December 2014, has an overall record of 7-17 after two seasons with the Rebels.

“We’ve talked about this extension for a while,” said Sanchez, a former coach for Bishop Gorman High School. “I was excited to get that stability from (UNLV president) Len Jessup. Our biggest accomplishment so far is getting the academics right. We called players out on it. Now we have one of the best APR scores ever. But now it’s time to get that Mountain West title and we have five years to do it.”

Sanchez is the 11th coach in UNLV history and is the only coach to defeat in-state rival UNR on the road.

“Tony signed a four-year contract and halfway through it, we are even more convinced he is the answer to the question of how to make UNLV football consistently successful,” UNLV athletic director Tina Kunzer-Murphy said. “Continuity is important in turning this program around and Tony’s success in building a roster, building the brand and building interest and support throughout the community has earned him an extension to see that vision realized.”

