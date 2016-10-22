UNLV falls to Colorado State at home, 42-23

Nick Stevens completed 21 of 28 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns and Marvin Kinsey and Izzy Matthews each had two rushing touchdowns as Colorado State cruised to a 42-23 victory over UNLV on Saturday before an announced crowd of 18,362 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The game wasn’t as close as the score suggests as the Rams (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West) scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions to take a 35-0 halftime lead over the Rebels (3-5, 2-2), who committed two turnovers and missed a field goal in the first half.

UNLV quarterback Dalton Sneed was 1-for-8 for 14 yards and an interception in the first half, when the Rams ran twice as many plays (44-22) and outgained the Rebels, 298 yards to 72 yards.

UNLV, which was coming off a comeback win at Hawaii, will get back in action at at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at San Jose State (2-6, 1-3).

This is a breaking news update. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.