UNLV falls to Colorado State at home, 42-23

Colorado State Rams wide receiver Olabisi Johnson (81) catches a pass for a first down as UNLV Rebels defensive back Darius Mouton (21) defends in the first half of their NCCA college football game at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorado State Rams wide receiver Olabisi Johnson (81) catches a pass for a first down as UNLV Rebels defensive back Darius Mouton (21) defends in the first half of their NCCA college football game at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Colorado State Rams running back Izzy Matthews (35) scores a touchdown against UNLV in the first half of their NCCA college football game at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Colorado State Rams running back Izzy Matthews (35) dives into the endzone to score a touchdown against UNLV in the first half of their NCCA college football game at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Colorado State Rams tight end Nolan Peralta (32) catches a first down pass against UNLV in the first half of their NCCA college football game at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Colorado State Rams offensive lineman Nick Callender (76) hoists running back Marvin Kinsey Jr. (25) after Kinsey Jr. scored a touchdown against UNLV in the first half of their NCCA college football game at Sam Boyd Stadium Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nick Stevens completed 21 of 28 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns and Marvin Kinsey and Izzy Matthews each had two rushing touchdowns as Colorado State cruised to a 42-23 victory over UNLV on Saturday before an announced crowd of 18,362 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The game wasn’t as close as the score suggests as the Rams (4-4, 2-2 Mountain West) scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions to take a 35-0 halftime lead over the Rebels (3-5, 2-2), who committed two turnovers and missed a field goal in the first half.

UNLV quarterback Dalton Sneed was 1-for-8 for 14 yards and an interception in the first half, when the Rams ran twice as many plays (44-22) and outgained the Rebels, 298 yards to 72 yards.

UNLV, which was coming off a comeback win at Hawaii, will get back in action at at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at San Jose State (2-6, 1-3).

