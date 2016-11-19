UNLV falls to No. 22 Boise State, 42-25

BOISE, Idaho — After 11 games that included an unexpected loss to Idaho, a thrilling win at Hawaii and an epic upset win over Wyoming, UNLV’s football team is exactly where Las Vegas sports books expected it to be in its second season under coach Tony Sanchez.

The season win total for the Rebels was 4½ and they’ll take a 4-7 record (3-4 Mountain West) into their Nov. 26 season finale against UNR after losing 42-25 to No. 22 Boise State on Friday night before an announced crowd of 32,989 at Albertsons Stadium.

With the woeful Wolf Pack (3-7, 1-5) dead last in the nation in rushing defense (299.3 ypg), UNLV will be favored to top its season win total and keep the Fremont Cannon for the second consecutive year for the first time since 2004.

The Rebels despise UNR’s school color more than ever after getting run over by the blue-clad Broncos (10-1, 6-1) on their signature blue turf.

Jeremy McNichols rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns and Boise State finished with six rushing touchdowns as UNLV fell to 5-38 against nationally-ranked teams, losing their 18th straight.

Kurt Palandech went 10 of 20 for 113 yards and a late 45-yard touchdown pass for the Rebels, who’ve lost four starting receivers to season-ending injuries this season.