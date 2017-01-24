Posted 

UNLV football adds defensive lineman with signing day fast approaching

UNLV football helmets for the 2015 season on April 21, 2015. (R. Marsh Starks/UNLV Photo Services)

By GILBERT MANZANO
The UNLV football team beefed up its front seven as the official signing day approaches next week.

Bruce Hester, a defensive tackle from Mesa Community College in Arizona, announced his oral commitment to the Rebels on Tuesday.

Hester recorded 55 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his sophomore year at Mesa CC. He stands at 6-feet-2-inches and weighs 270 pounds.

UNLV football coaches are out on the road visiting numerous recruits with one week left until the Feb. 1 signing day.

