UNLV football adds defensive lineman with signing day fast approaching

The UNLV football team beefed up its front seven as the official signing day approaches next week.

Bruce Hester, a defensive tackle from Mesa Community College in Arizona, announced his oral commitment to the Rebels on Tuesday.

God came through like always and I'm proud to announce that I've decided to commit to The University of Nevada Las Vegas #GoRebspic.twitter.com/pWwmkPKGa1 — (@B2BASED) January 24, 2017

Hester recorded 55 tackles and 4.5 sacks during his sophomore year at Mesa CC. He stands at 6-feet-2-inches and weighs 270 pounds.

UNLV football coaches are out on the road visiting numerous recruits with one week left until the Feb. 1 signing day.

#HeyReb great way to start the day!! 's 's & 's time of year Go Rebs — Coach Tony Sanchez (@UNLVSanchez) January 24, 2017

