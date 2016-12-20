UNLV football adds two more junior college players

Junior college players Demitrious Gibbs and Roger Mann signed with UNLV during the national early signing period, coach Tony Sanchez announced Monday.

Gibbs, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound defensive back, joins the Rebels from Southwestern College in San Diego. Mann, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound defensive end, will arrive from Palomar College in San Marcos, California.

The pair joined center Sid Acosta (Riverside, California, City College) and linebacker Jacob Rominger (Highland Community College in Kansas), who signed with the Rebels last week. All four will enroll at UNLV in January and compete in spring practice on campus with the Rebels starting March 1.

“Demitrious is a long, athletic guy who will add much-needed depth to a young group back there,” Sanchez said. “He can play multiple positions in the secondary. Roger is a big, strong guy with good hands who we think can develop into a dynamic pass-rusher on this level.”

The bulk of Sanchez’s third recruiting class will be announced on national signing day Feb. 1.