UNLV football quickly adds offensive lineman from Bakersfield High

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez waits to enter the field with his team for a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

By GILBERT MANZANO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A Mountain West division rival’s loss turned out to be UNLV’s gain.

Offensive lineman Daniel Schoene announced his verbal commitment to the Rebels on Thursday, a day after decommitting from San Jose State.

Schoene played right guard and nose guard at Bakersfield High and is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com.

“Blessed to say that I have committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas!!” Schoene said on Twitter. “1 month away from signing. Can’t wait to be coached by the best.”

Schoene, who can’t officially sign until Feb. 1, said he left the Spartans because of coaching staff changes. Ron Caragher was fired as the Spartans’ head coach in November.

Schoene, who stands at 6-foot-5-inches and weighs 289 pounds, helped Bakersfield win a central California section title this past season. He also competed as a heavyweight on the wrestling team.

