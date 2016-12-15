UNLV football team signs center, linebacker

UNLV’s football team signed two midyear junior college players on the initial day of the national early signing period Wednesday in center Sid Acosta (Riverside City College, California) and linebacker Jacob Rominger (Highland Community College, Kansas).

Both players will enroll at UNLV in January and compete in spring practice with the Rebels starting March 1.

“Jacob is an explosive guy who had a great JC career there in Kansas,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “We are excited to add him to a talented group of returning linebackers. Sid is a powerful athlete who played at a great high school and junior college program. We think his leadership and experience will allow him to push for a spot in what will already be a deep offensive line.”

UNLV could announce additional signings this week, and then the remainder of Sanchez’s third recruiting class will be announced on national signing day Feb. 1.