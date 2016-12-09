UNLV makes official 2 football staff additions

UNLV officially announced the additions of DeAndre Smith as running backs coach and David Lockwood as cornerbacks coach Friday.

Smith was the Rebels running backs coach in 2009 and had the same position at Purdue this season. He also has coached running backs at Syracuse, New Mexico, Illinois, Miami (Ohio) and Northern Illinois during an 18-year career.

Lockwood was Arizona’s cornerbacks coach from 2012 to 2015 after four seasons in the same role at West Virginia, where he was a three-time All-Big East defensive back. Lockwood also has coached defensive backs at Notre Dame, Kentucky and Minnesota, where he also served as defensive coordinator during his 26-year career.

“Both of these coaches are also known as phenomenal recruiters,” Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said.