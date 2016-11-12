UNLV rallies to beat Wyoming in triple OT, 69-66

Posted Updated 

UNLV running back David Greene (22) runs the ball to score a touchdown as Wyoming cornerback Rico Gafford (5) defends during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Jericho Flowers (32) receives a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back David Greene (22) makes it into the end zone to score during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Wyoming 69-66 in a triple overtime football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Torry McTyer (4) intercepts a pass intended for Wyoming wide receiver Jake Maulhardt (83) during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans are silhouetted against the sky during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech (14) runs the ball to score a touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen (17) makes a pass during a football game against UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Jericho Flowers (32) receives a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd (83) is tackled by Wyoming defensive back Marcus Epps (6) during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer after a touchdown by UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech (14) during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Dalton Baker (33) takes down Wyoming wide receiver Austin Conway (25) during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming cornerback DeAndre Watson (17) tries to avoid being sacked by UNLV defense during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans cheer during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez looks on during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Torry McTyer (4) intercepts a pass intended for Wyoming wide receiver Jake Maulhardt (83) during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Wyoming 69-66 in a triple overtime football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming fans cheer during a football game against UNLV at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) comes up short at the end zone during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech (14) runs the ball during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Tony Sanchez waits to enter the field with his team for a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV cheerleaders perform during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans look on during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming running back Brian Hill (5) gets past UNLV defense during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV cheerleaders perform during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV defeated Wyoming 69-66 in triple overtime. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Wyoming 69-66 in a triple overtime football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players huddle after defeating Wyoming 69-66 in a triple overtime football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) celebrates his touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) jumps into the end zone during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd (83) is tackled by Wyoming defensive back Marcus Epps (6) during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming linebacker D.J. May (7) fumbles the ball as UNLV defensive back Salah Boyce (31) makes the tackle during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. UNLV gained possession of the ball. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players celebrate after gaining possession of the ball following a fumble by Wyoming during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players enter the field for a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV defensive back Jericho Flowers (32) runs the ball to score a touchdown during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister (88) jumps over UNLV defensive back Tim Hough (13) while running the ball during a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) runs the ball during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) is tripped up during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd (83) catches a pass during a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans arrive for a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players warm up before a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV players warm up before a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans arrive for a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans arrive for a football game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @csstevensphoto

By TODD DEWEY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Nicolai Bornand kicked a game-winning 40-yard field goal on his first attempt of the season to lift UNLV to a wild 69-66 win over Wyoming in triple overtime on Saturday before an announced crowd of 14,790 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Bornand replaced injured kicker Evan Pantels late in what was the highest-scoring game in UNLV and Mountain West history.

Torry McTyer came up with his second interception of the game to open the third overtime for the Rebels (4-6, 3-3), who surpassed last season’s win total and snapped Wyoming’s five-game winning streak.

The Cowboys, who received votes in this week’s Associated Press poll, are the best team the Rebels have defeated in coach Tony Sanchez’s two seasons at UNLV, which plays at Boise State on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 