UNLV rallies to beat Wyoming in triple OT, 69-66

Nicolai Bornand kicked a game-winning 40-yard field goal on his first attempt of the season to lift UNLV to a wild 69-66 win over Wyoming in triple overtime on Saturday before an announced crowd of 14,790 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Bornand replaced injured kicker Evan Pantels late in what was the highest-scoring game in UNLV and Mountain West history.

Torry McTyer came up with his second interception of the game to open the third overtime for the Rebels (4-6, 3-3), who surpassed last season’s win total and snapped Wyoming’s five-game winning streak.

The Cowboys, who received votes in this week’s Associated Press poll, are the best team the Rebels have defeated in coach Tony Sanchez’s two seasons at UNLV, which plays at Boise State on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.