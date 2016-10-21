UNLV Rebels will mix and match for their home game against Colorado State

It’s week 8 for the Rebels and the next game will be a multi-color day.

UNLV will go with red and black uniforms Saturday against Colorado State at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Courtesy of Nike, the Rebels will wear a red helmet, black jersey and red pants against the Rams.

Our game uniform for this Saturday's game against Colorado State. Kickoff is 2:30 pm at Sam Boyd Stadium #LightTheFusepic.twitter.com/gs4FuT0Avt — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) October 20, 2016

It will be a stark contrast for UNLV, which went with all white uniforms last week at Hawaii.

We expect Colorado State to go with some form of white jersey and green pants that the Rams wore for their previous road games.

