UNLV spring Day 7 recap: Trevor Kanteman settles in; Norv Turner visits

Trevor Kanteman was forced to sport imaginary labeled shirts for two seasons before being handed a game day jersey.

It took Kanteman another two years to play in his first Division I football game when he joined UNLV as a tight end last season.

“There have been many stops, but this is my last one, and my last year, so I really need to make it count,” said Kanteman, who had two stints at Los Angeles Pierce College, and was at the University of Illinois for two years.

Kanteman, a senior, was a reliable contributor as a blocking tight end for the Rebels last season. The kinesiology major is expected to split snaps with Tim Holt as the starting tight ends in the fall.

Kanteman, who suffered a knee injury during his senior year at Royal High School in Simi Valley, California, had interest from Mountain West teams, but didn’t receive an offer. He joined Pierce College in 2012 to start his collegiate career and was asked to grayshirt.

He joined Illinois in 2013 and was moved to fullback as a redshirt freshman in 2014.

“I felt I was better suited to be a tight end, so I returned to Pierce for a season,” Kanteman said. “It took a while but it worked out. UNLV offered me as a tight end, and the first year went well. Now I’m hoping for a bigger role and willing to help out in any way I can.”

Holt, a senior who transferred from Fullerton College in 2016, had his snaps increase as a pass-catching tight end when last year’s starter, Andrew Price, moved to wide receiver.

“It was tough when all the wide receivers got hurt,” said Holt, who wants to pursue a career as a police officer after college. “Trevor and I had to step up. Andrew was needed as a wide receiver. Trevor and I complemented each other well, and we’re hoping for bigger contributions this season.”

Redshirt freshman Giovanni Fauolo and junior Cody Scherff could also contribute at tight end this season.

Kanteman didn’t see the end zone last season, but he’s gotten a few touchdowns during spring workouts.

“It still counts in my book,” Kanteman said.

FORMER NFL COACH VISITS REBELS

Norv Turner, a former NFL head coach for three teams, spoke to the Rebels before practice on Wednesday.

Turner stuck around to watch the spring workout for his first visit on campus since his son, Scott, was a UNLV quarterback from 2001-2004. Turner’s nephew is UNLV quarterback coach Ron O’Dell.

“This is his first time here in 14 years,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “He’s been coaching for so many years. He sat down and talked offense with us. It’s always good to have someone like that with the wealth of knowledge coming around the program.

“It’s not bad for our guys to walk off practice and have conversations with Coach Turner.”

Turner was head coach for the Washington Redskins, Oakland Raiders and San Diego Chargers. He recently was the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings last year. Turner won two Super Bowls as the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s.

