UNLV spring football day 1 recap: Sid Acosta takes over at center

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez’s eyes light up when he hears the name Sid Acosta.

“Sid by far is the strongest guy on the team,” Sanchez said about his new starting center. “He’s tearing up that weight room. He’s a tough guy who can bench 500 pounds. He wins everywhere he goes.”

Acosta was humbled by Sanchez’s praises, but he had to correct his coach on the max bench press number.

“It’s actually 450 pounds,” Acosta said. “I’ll get to 500.”

Acosta has passed the strength and conditioning drills with flying colors since transferring from Riverside City College in January.

On Wednesday, Acosta got to run plays with his new teammates for the first day of spring practices at Rebel Park.

Acosta is the only newcomer on the starting offensive line, joining returners Nathan Jacobson (right tackle), Justin Polu (right guard), Jaron Caldwell (left guard) and Kyle Saxelid (left tackle).

“I got the feeling I was playing catch up out there,” Acosta said. “The playbook is new to me, but I think I did alright for my first day. For the other guys, this is just review. They’ve all been helpful.”

Acosta has the major task of replacing Will Kreitler, who was the senior leader of the line last year and regarded as one of the top centers in the nation.

“Will was a stud,” Sanchez said. “I wish I had a 100 Wills, but I don’t want to put pressure on Sid. I know Sid can play, he just needs the experience.”

The 6-foot-1-inch junior transfer has spent plenty of time working with quarterbacks Armani Rogers, Johnny Stanton and Kurt Palandech. Acosta said he has no favorites on who he snaps to.

“Every quarterback is different. They all want the ball a certain way,” Acosta said. “I can’t just focus on who the starter might be. Who knows, maybe they all play and I need to be ready for that.”

NEW-LOOK FRONT SEVEN

Defensive tackle Mike Hughes Jr. stepped onto the field and couldn’t believe he was starting his senior year of football already.

“I could have sworn I graduated from high school less than a year ago,” said Hughes, who attended Palo Verde High School.

Hughes didn’t have much time to reflect, he needed to assist the numerous newcomers on the defensive line.

“We lost five really good players from last season’s front seven,” Hughes said. “We’re inexperienced, but that’s why we’re out here. We want to get better.”

Hughes said linebacker Gabe McCoy and defensive lineman Antonio Zepeda will have breakout years in the fall.

