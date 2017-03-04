UNLV spring football Day 2 recap: Experienced running backs antsy for season

The grunts, cheers and chest bumps were out in full force for UNLV during the second day of spring football practice at Rebel Park on Friday.

Rebels coach Tony Sanchez said he’s never seen the team that fired up for the first week of spring workouts.

“We can’t wait,” junior running back Lexington Thomas said about the high energy level. “We felt we had back luck last year. We’re coming back with a vengeance. We had too many injuries last year and the guys coming back want to make up for that.”

The running back position will have plenty of familiar faces with the top two rushers from 2016 returning. Charles Williams, a sophomore, led the team with 810 yards on the ground, with Thomas recording 686 rushing yards.

Xzaviar Campbell is back for his junior year. Newcomers Evan Owens, Tyree Jackson, Lantz Worthington and Tariq Hollandsworth are also expected to contribute.

There’s plenty of continuity at running back, but the same can’t be said about the person coaching them.

UNLV has had three different running backs coaches in the last three months. Last season’s coach Jamie Christian left for Fresno State and DeAndre Smith replaced him in December.

Smith took the running backs position at the University of North Carolina last month. Travis Burkett, who coached at Cornell for 10 years, is now the man in charge.

Week One of Spring Ball

Highlights: pic.twitter.com/ILaZrrNTkI — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) March 3, 2017

“It was a little hard with all the changes, but it happens,” Thomas said. “We can’t think about it and just move on. We had two great coaches and now we have another great coach. We know what we’re supposed to do. We’ll fight for anyone working with us.”

Burkett was in a hotel in South Carolina for a coaching seminar at Clemson when he got a call from Sanchez last week.

“The transition has been quick, but a good transition,” Burkett said. “I was excited when Tony called. He has a good thing going on here and I’m excited to coach these young guys. There’s plenty of talent at running back.”

SANCHEZ REACTS TO 2017 SCHEDULE

The third-year coach was happy with starting the season at home against Howard on Sept. 2. Not so much about the early bye week in middle September.

“A week three bye is what it is, but it’s never perfect,” Sanchez said. “We go from playing Howard to quickly going on the road and then the bye. It creates a long time before fans get to see us play at home. It’s a long three weeks before facing San Jose State (Sept. 30) at home. But that’s OK.

“I’m excited about it. We’ll have a stretch with five out of seven home games.”

