UNLV spring recap Day 8: Quarterback race starts to heat up

Tony Sanchez’s self-given deadline to name a starting quarterback by next month is approaching fast, and the UNLV coach isn’t close to making a decision with eight spring practices gone by.

For Sanchez, the race between Armani Rogers, Johnny Stanton and Kurt Palandech is just starting to heat up.

The quarterback trio traded long balls during Friday’s in-team scrimmage, with Stanton completing arguably the best pass of the day on a near mid-field bomb to wide receiver Brandon Presley.

“We’re just trying to raise the competition level, but still help each other at the same time,” said Stanton, a senior who started four games last season.

Sanchez has a difficult decision to make, but the target date remains the same. The third-year coach said he still plans on naming his starting signal-caller for the 2017 season before the spring showcase on April 1 at Peter Johann Memorial Field.

“I haven’t even thought about it since it was brought up before spring practices,” Sanchez said about selecting a quarterback. “We’re going through our things, and making sure these guys are getting their reps in and making the most of the film sessions.

“We’re pacing ourselves, but I like what I’m seeing so far. As far as the quarterback spot goes, we’ll get there, but we’re not in a hurry to announce. There won’t be a major announcement.”

The first two weeks of spring practices were spent on getting redshirt freshman Rogers caught up with the playbook, and for the three quarterbacks to build chemistry with the now healthy receiving corps.

“Armani was with the scout team last year, so we made sure he was comfortable,” Stanton said. “He’s starting to figure it out. Kurt is also doing a good job.

“It’s not a battle between us right now. We’re focused on competing together, and going up against the defense.”

Sanchez said the best day of practice for the quarterbacks so far was on Wednesday when the trio combined to complete 14 of 16 passes during 7-on-7 drills.

“We’re not really looking at the competitions because you’ll have some drop balls,” Sanchez said. “It’s making sure they’re reading the defenses correctly, being in sync with the wide receivers, staying in flow with the running plays. They’re getting better in all those areas.”

Expectations are high on Rogers, who’s viewed as Sanchez’s top recruit since taking over in 2015, and the fans’ choice to win the job.

“I try not to pay attention to stuff like that,” Rogers said about the pressure. “Nothing will be giving to me, and that’s the way it should be. I want to earn the job and I feel that I’m much better today than last year.”

JUCOs’ settling in — The Rebels welcomed four new junior college transfers to the team during spring workouts.

Sid Acosta has shown enough to already be named as the starting center. Linebacker Jacob Rominger, defensive end Roger Mann and safety Demetrious Gibbs are also in position to be key contributors in the fall.

“We feel good about what these guys can do,” Sanchez said. “Right now it’s about getting them used to the city, the university, the team and things like that will help them in the long run because they got here early.”

Spring standouts — Sanchez has most of his offensive starters penciled in, but that’s not the case on the defense side. The spring season began with many question marks after the Rebels lost multiple starters from last year to graduation.

Linebacker Gabe McCoy, defensive tackle Jason Fao and cornerback Jericho Flowers have stepped up to fill defensive vacancies, according to Sanchez.

“We’re fired up about Gabe McCoy,” Sanchez said. “He’s been flying around all spring making plays. Jericho Flowers has also stepped up. He’s gotten so much better at corner. We also have Fao, who’s tearing it up front. We’re expecting big things from him.”

